Longtime politician, bridge namesake Arthur Ravenel dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Arthur Ravenel, the former congressman and South Carolina lawmaker who helped get the money for the graceful bridge that dominates the Charleston skyline and bears his name, has died at age 95. Ravenel’s family announced in a short statement that he died Monday. Ravenel spent six decades in public service, elected to the state Senate, the state House and Congress. He also ran for governor and, late in life after retiring from the Senate, returned to public service as a member of the Charleston County School Board. Ravenel helped build the Republican Party in South Carolina. While in Washington, he helped get hundreds of millions of dollars to build the bridge.

