Man gets 30-year-sentence in Houston road rage killing

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man charged in the fatal road rage shooting of a teenager as he and his family drove home from a Houston Astros game in 2021 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Gerald Williams was supposed to be tried this week in the killing of 17-year-old David Castro. During a court hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors announced that Williams has agreed to plead guilty to murder in exchange for a 30-year sentence. Authorities say Williams followed the Castro family after he and the teenager’s father exchanged hand gestures in slow traffic. Police say Williams fired at the family’s truck, shooting David Castro in the head. His father, Paul Castro, says the family supports the plea agreement.

