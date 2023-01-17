Norway wants to talk to asylum-seeker from Wagner Group

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian police unit that investigates war crimes wants to talk to a Russian asylum-seeker man who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the private Russian military contractor Wagner Group. Andrey Medvedev fled to Norway last week where he’s seeking asylum. Medvedev said in a video posted by the Russian dissident group Gulagu.net that he came under Russian gunfire before he crossed into the Scandinavian country. Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service said Tuesday that it “would like to conduct an interrogation of him in the near future. Medvedev has the status of a witness.”

