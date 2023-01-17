Violence looms over New Mexico Legislature as work begins

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling for new gun control laws and greater accountability for firearm manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings against politicians in Albuquerque and what she called a national scourge of violence. Her State of the State address Tuesday at the start of an annual legislative session called for increased spending on education amid a multibillion-dollar budget surplus. Democratic lawmakers want to expand preschool access, increase public salaries and provide at least $1 billion in tax relief. But concerns about politically motivated violence loomed after police arrested a failed Republican candidate in connection with a series of shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.