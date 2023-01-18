Avalanche at exit of Tibet highway tunnel kills at least 8

BEIJING (AP) — An avalanche trapped vehicles outside a highway tunnel in Tibet, and at least eight people have died. The falling snow and ice collapsed at the exit of the tunnel connecting the city of Nyingchi in Tibet’s southwest with an outlying county on Tuesday evening. Authorities reported Wednesday night the search was ongoing, although it wasn’t clear how many people remained missing. Scores of rescuers were at the scene, and the central government in Beijing sent a team to assist. Nyingchi lies at an elevation of nearly 10,000 feet. Nighttime temperatures during winter routinely are well below freezing.

