Israel deports Italian activist arrested in West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has deported an Italian activist to Italy after Israeli security forces detained her during a raid in the occupied West Bank, accusing her of having links to a Palestinian militant group. The Israeli military arrested Stefania Costantini during a pre-dawn incursion Monday into the the Dheisha refugee camp in Bethlehem. Israeli forces fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the head during that raid as they opened fire on Palestinians throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails. Italian media described Costantini as an advocate for Palestinian rights. Israel’s Shin Bet security service said Costantini was arrested on suspicion of ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. She was deported on Monday.

