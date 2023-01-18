Two-year sentence for Hawaii woman’s Trump lobbying scheme

HONOLULU (AP) — An American consultant has been sentenced to two years in prison for an illicit effort to lobby the former Trump administration. Prosecutors say Nickie Mali Lum Davis and other tried to use back channels to influence U.S. government officials to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund — and to attempt to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S. In 2020, Davis pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The federal judge ordered Davis to report to the Bureau of Prisons on April 14.

