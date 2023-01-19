By the numbers: President Biden at the two-year mark

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden notches two years in office on Friday. That represents 730 days since his inauguration — and a whole lot of other numbers as well. The story of the first half of Biden’s term, at least by the numbers, is a mixed bag. It includes a long-sought $1 trillion infrastructure bill but also the unwelcome milestone of historic inflation. There’s been a more-than-massive swath of COVID-19 vaccinations. At the same, however, nearly 680,000 people have died of the disease in the past two years. Biden has visited three dozen states and spent all or part of nearly 200 days in his home state of Delaware.

