Illinois paramedics, ambulance company sued for man’s death

By KATHLEEN FOODY
The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys say the family of an Illinois man whose death prompted murder charges against two paramedics who strapped him facedown on a stretcher has filed a lawsuit against them and their employer. Prosecutors have separately charged Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley with first-degree murder in 35-year-old Earl Moore’s death, accusing the paramedics of tightly strapping the Black man facedown on a stretcher after police who initially responded to a 911 call at Moore’s home called for an ambulance. Police video of the paramedics’ interactions with Moore increased national attention on the case this month.

