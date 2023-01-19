Illinois paramedics, ambulance company sued for man’s death

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys say the family of an Illinois man whose death prompted murder charges against two paramedics who strapped him facedown on a stretcher has filed a lawsuit against them and their employer. Prosecutors have separately charged Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley with first-degree murder in 35-year-old Earl Moore’s death, accusing the paramedics of tightly strapping the Black man facedown on a stretcher after police who initially responded to a 911 call at Moore’s home called for an ambulance. Police video of the paramedics’ interactions with Moore increased national attention on the case this month.

By KATHLEEN FOODY The Associated Press

