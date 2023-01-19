Public memorial planned for Parkland school school victims

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A nonprofit organization in Florida is planning a public memorial dedicated to the 17 people who died during a 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation says the memorial will be built on a nature preserve on the edge of Florida’s Everglades. Seventeen people were also injured in the shooting that occurred just before the school day ended on Valentine’s Day in 2018. Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina was killed, serves as vice chairman. He says it will offer a quiet place to reflect on the lives lost in the massacre.

