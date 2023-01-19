Train station’s opening in Bangkok ushers in new travel era

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand is ushering in a new age of train travel with Southeast Asia’s biggest railway station. The government says the huge, modern development on the edge of central Bangkok will bolster the country’s position as a regional hub. Almost all of Thailand’s long-distance domestic and international rail services will pass through the new station, officially called Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, on which work began 10 years ago. But many Thais are lamenting the shunting aside of the previous terminal, Hua Lamphong Station on the edge of Bangkok’s Chinatown in the middle of the capital. But it will still host some local and eastern lines of the state railway.

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA and JERRY HARMER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.