US Virgin Islands authorizes recreational use of marijuana

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands has authorized the recreational and sacramental use of marijuana for anyone 21 and older. The U.S. territory joins several nations across the socially conservative Caribbean that have relaxed their cannabis laws. The move was several years in the making before Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed the bill Wednesday. Bryan says his administration also will expunge the records of those convicted of simple cannabis possession if they are eligible. He says some 300 people in the U.S. territory of 105,000 inhabitants have been convicted in the last 20 years.

