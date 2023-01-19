US will resume border wall construction at San Diego park
By ELLIOT SPAGAT
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Advocates say the Biden administration has agreed to lower part of a border wall planned in the southwest corner of the continental United States. Construction paused in August at Friendship Park, which was inaugurated in 1971 by then-first lady Pat Nixon as a symbol of ties between the U.S. and Mexico. For decades, visitors could easily converse between San Diego and Tijuana, but access gradually diminished from the U.S. over the last 15 years. U.S. Customs and Border Protection isn’t releasing details. But the agency says the revised design satisfies border security needs and responds to community concerns.