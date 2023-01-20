Colorado officials head to court in Elijah McClain’s death

DENVER (AP) — A group of police officers and paramedics are scheduled Friday to enter pleas in Colorado court to charges in the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative. They were indicted by a state grand jury on manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and other charges in 2021. Two years earlier, Elijah McClain died after being stopped while walking in the Denver suburb of Aurora because a 911 caller reported a man who seemed “sketchy.” An amended autopsy report released last year concluded that he would have most likely survived but for the administration of a large dose of ketamine.

