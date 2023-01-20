Ex-convict who abused college women gets 60 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-convict who obtained millions of dollars by subjecting his daughter’s ex-college roommates to forced labor and prostitution has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Lawrence Ray, 63, was sentenced Friday in Manhattan federal court by a judge who said his crimes were heinous. Judge Lewis J. Liman announced the sentence after hearing a prosecutor liken his crimes to those of a murderer. His defense lawyer argued against the life prison term that prosecutors called for, saying the 15-year mandatory minimum was sufficient. Ray was convicted last April of charges including racketeering, conspiracy, forced labor and sex trafficking. Given a chance to speak, Ray expressed no remorse, but complained of his prison conditions.

