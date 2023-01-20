Friendship lies behind Sundance comedy ‘Theater Camp’

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — There is quite a bit of history between the team behind “Theater Camp,” a loving satire of musical theater kids and their teachers that premieres Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival. Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin and Nick Lieberman are all, first and foremost, theater kids themselves. They’re also longtime friends. The film is a loving satire of a world they know well, and all contributed to the making of the comedy, which also stars Amy Sedaris and Ayo Edebiri. “Theater Camp” is seeking a distributor out of the festival, which runs through Jan. 29.

