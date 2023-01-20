Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. Cumberland police Chief Matthew Benson said Friday that the local girl sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA. Her name and age were not disclosed. Benson forwarded the evidence to the state’s Department of Health-Forensic Sciences unit for analysis. The charge? Failure to finish snacks. Results are pending. Benson praised the girl for her “keen sense for truth and the investigative process.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.