Hong Kong pet rabbits enjoy bunny resort while owners away

HONG KONG (AP) — In crowded Hong Kong, where most apartments range from small to miniscule, rabbits are popular pets. And when their owners are away, there are rabbit lovers ready to look after their lonely pets at Bunny Style, a luxury rabbit resort. Rabbits scamper around a play area in a climate-controlled building. Some climb a castle made of wood while others explore a cotton tunnel. The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Hong Kong is spurring a surge in travel for the Lunar New Year. Donna Li, owner of Bunny Style, says she’s fully booked and keeps her charges happy with regular exercise, parties, spa treatments and lots of carrots.

By ALICE FUNG and KARMEN LI Associated Press

