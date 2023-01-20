Indian wrestlers end protest over sexual harassment

NEW DELHI (AP) — Top Indian wrestlers have called off a sit-in protest near the country’s parliament building following a government assurance that a probe into their allegations of sexual harassments of young athletes by the federation will be completed in four weeks. “We are ending our protest,” wrestler Bajrang Punia said. The wrestlers and their nearly 200 supporters held a sit-in protest for three days at Jantar Mantar accusing the federation president of sexually and mentally harassing young female athletes. The protesters had sought the immediate removal of Wrestling Federation of India President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. Late Friday, Indian Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur met protesting wrestlers a second time and announced a probe into the accusations by the wrestlers.

