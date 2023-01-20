Jury selection going slowly in Young Thug case in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Jury selection has been slow going in the Atlanta racketeering and gang case against rapper Young Thug and others. Many potential jurors have tried to get out of serving and alleged attempts to smuggle contraband to defendants have also caused delays. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that about 600 potential jurors were summoned earlier this month. After several weeks of the judge and lawyers hearing from those who want to be excused, not a single juror has been seated.

