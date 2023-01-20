LGBTQ people, allies could face $1,500 fine in North Dakota

As more than a dozen states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would penalize people with $1,500 fines for referring to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. That would apply to people in public schools, state agencies and other places that get state funding. Republican Sen. David Clemens, of West Fargo, says he hopes the bill will discourage schools from “promoting transgenderism.” Reed Eliot Rahrich, who identifies as transgender, says the proposal is an “affront to human rights” for transgender people and state-funded employees.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

