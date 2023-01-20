Life sentence sought for suspect in Baltimore jail killing

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s new top prosecutor Ivan Bates announced Friday that he’ll personally prosecute a defendant who was jailed on murder charges last year when he allegedly strangled his deaf cellmate to death. The victim was found dead inside his cell in October. Weeks later, authorities announced charges against his cellmate, Gordon Staron, 34, who had been locked up since his arrest in a deadly bus stop stabbing the month before. Prosecutors are seeking life without parole in both cases. Bates said he wants his courtroom appearances to demonstrate his commitment to curbing violence in Baltimore.

