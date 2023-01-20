Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:41 AM

Life sentence sought for suspect in Baltimore jail killing

KTVZ

By LEA SKENE

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s new top prosecutor Ivan Bates announced Friday that he’ll personally prosecute a defendant who was jailed on murder charges last year when he allegedly strangled his deaf cellmate to death. The victim was found dead inside his cell in October. Weeks later, authorities announced charges against his cellmate, Gordon Staron, 34, who had been locked up since his arrest in a deadly bus stop stabbing the month before. Prosecutors are seeking life without parole in both cases. Bates said he wants his courtroom appearances to demonstrate his commitment to curbing violence in Baltimore.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content