Met Opera concert to mark anniversary of Ukraine invasion
NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera will mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a concert on Feb. 24 to remember victims of the war. Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct Mozart’s Requiem and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. The concert will be broadcast on radio. All tickets cost $50 and go on sale Feb. 1, and the Met is encouraging ticket buyers to make donations to Ukraine relief efforts. Met general manager Peter Gelb says Requim will be played to remember innocent victims of the war, while the Fifth ” is in anticipation of the victory to come.”