Met Opera concert to mark anniversary of Ukraine invasion

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera will mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a concert on Feb. 24 to remember victims of the war. Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct Mozart’s Requiem and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. The concert will be broadcast on radio. All tickets cost $50 and go on sale Feb. 1, and the Met is encouraging ticket buyers to make donations to Ukraine relief efforts. Met general manager Peter Gelb says Requim will be played to remember innocent victims of the war, while the Fifth ” is in anticipation of the victory to come.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.