Operative jumps from Haley PAC to Pence’s amid 2024 jostling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The executive director of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s political action committee is leaving to help run PAC efforts for former Vice President Mike Pence. The defection comes as both former Trump administration officials consider 2024 Republican presidential bids. Pence’s PAC told The Associated Press on Friday that Tim Chapman is taking over as senior adviser at Advancing American Freedom after serving as executive director of Stand for America, the PAC he helped create in 2021 as a way for Haley to maintain visibility after her turns in office. The switch between camps comes as potential GOP contenders seek to build out their operations in preparation for launching White House campaigns.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.