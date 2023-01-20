Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis loses bid to get job back

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge ruled that a Florida prosecutor who Gov. Ron DeSantis had suspended will remain out of office, but that he does not have the power to reinstate the prosecutor. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle dismissed the prosecutor’s lawsuit against the governor on Friday, writing that the removal violated the First Amendment and Florida Constitution but that federal law prevents him from returning the prosecutor to office because the case centered on state law. DeSantis suspended Warren last year over signing statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges around abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as some minor crimes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.