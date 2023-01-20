San Diego County to pay $12M over beating and stun gun death

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County will pay $12 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of a man who died after he was beaten, shocked with a stun gun and hogtied by sheriff’s deputies in 2015. The settlement approved by a judge this week ends a civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of Lucky Phounsy’s widow and two young children. A previous jury award of $85 million was thrown out by a judge last year. Phounsy died after a confrontation with nearly a dozen sheriff’s deputies. Family members say he was suffering a mental health crisis. Deputies said Phounsy clawed, bit and punched them as they tried to handcuff him.

