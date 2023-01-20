Sen. Tim Kaine to address media amid reelection speculation

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is set to hold a media availability in Virginia’s capital city amid speculation that he plans to announce whether he will seek a third term. Questions about Kaine’s next steps have swirled since he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch earlier this month that he had not made a final decision about whether he would compete in 2024. Kaine said he planned to make a decision by the end of January. Kaine is best known nationally as Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 presidential election, a race they lost in one of the most stunning upsets in U.S. history.

By SARAH RANKIN and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

