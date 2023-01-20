Western envoys visit Kosovo, Serbia to defuse tensions

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Western envoys are visiting Kosovo and Serbia as part of their ongoing efforts to defuse tensions and help secure a reconciliation agreement between the two. Envoys from the United States, the European Union, France, Germany and Italy met with Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Kosovo. They plan to move to Belgrade later Friday to meet with President Aleksandar Vucic. After more than two hours of talks with Kurti, EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak said it was too soon to announce any dramatic developments on a proposal presented to Pristina and Belgrade last year. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia, with support from allies Russia and China, has refused to recognize Kosovo’s statehood

By SYLEJMAN KLLOKOQI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.