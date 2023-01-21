Britain urges parties, volunteering to accompany coronation

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace plans a weekend of community events and voluntarism to mark the coronation of King Charles III. It is looking to highlight the monarchy’s links to the nation when Britain crowns a new sovereign for the first time in 70 years. The plans were revealed Saturday when the palace released the schedule for the three-day coronation weekend, which will begin with the crowning of Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, on Saturday, May 6. But there will be more to the weekend than crowns, scepters and ermine robes. The palace is encouraging neighborhood block parties and will put on a concert at Windsor Castle on May y. The next day, the palace is urging people to take part in ‘’The Big Help Out,’’ encouraging them to volunteer in their own communities.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.