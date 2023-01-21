France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
By SYLVIE CORBET and FRANK JORDANS
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by Russia’s war in Ukraine and shore up their alliance with a day of ceremonies and talks on Europe’s security, energy and other challenges. Germany’s entire Cabinet is in Paris for joint meetings on Sunday. And 300 lawmakers from both countries are meeting at the Sorbonne University to mark 60 years since a landmark treaty sealed a bond between the longtime enemies that underpins today’s European Union. Talks will focus on energy, economic policy and defense. A top priority will be to work out Europe’s response to U.S. subsidies especially for electric car makers.