Hathaway, McKenzie anchor stylish adaptation of ‘Eileen’

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The moody, noirish film adaptation of Otessa Moshfegh’s debut novel “Eileen” debuted Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival. In it, New Zealand actor Thomasin McKenzie plays Eileen and Anne Hathaway takes on the role of the glamorous Rebecca, with whom Eileen develops an intense infatuation. Hathaway, McKenzie, director William Oldroyd, Moshfegh and Luke Goebel spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday in Park City about adapting the first person novel for the screen. Hathaway said the film is unlike anything she’s seen before. Said Hathaway, “For me, this is a film about triggers.” The film is currently seeking a distributor.

