Israelis press on with protests against new government

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis are gathering in Tel Aviv to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system. Opponents say the measures imperil the country’s democratic fundamentals. Saturday’s protest has drawn about 100,000 demonstrators, and it follows another demonstration last week that also drew tens of thousands in an early challenge to Netanyahu and his government — the most right-wing in Israeli history. The government says a power imbalance has given judges and government legal advisers too much sway over lawmaking and governance. Netanyahu is on trial for corruption, and he has vowed to continue with the judicial overhaul plans despite the protests.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.