Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli fire has killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military says the man attempted to stab an Israeli in a settler outpost. Israeli media reported the Palestinian was armed with a knife and that the settler shot him. Saturday’s death was the latest in months of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. Tensions have soared in the West Bank, where the Israeli military has been conducting near-nightly arrest raids. Saturday’s death put at 18 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the beginning of 2023.

