Sundance doc looks into Brett Kavanaugh investigation

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A new documentary looks into the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “Justice,” from filmmaker Doug Liman, debuted Friday at the Sundance Film Festival to a sold-out theater surrounded by armed guards. The film, made under intense secrecy, focuses on allegations made by Kavanaugh’s Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez that were detailed in a New Yorker article in 2018. “Justice’s” surprise inclusion in the festival was announced on Thursday but it quickly became one of the most anticipated. Part of the reason for something like “Justice” to debut at Sundance is to secure a distributor.

