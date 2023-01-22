Child of Rep. Katherine Clark is arrested in police assault

BOSTON (AP) — An adult child of Massachusetts Democratic congresswoman Katherine Clark was arrested during a protest on Boston Common and later charged with assault after a police officer was injured. In a statement on its website, the Boston Police Department says 23-year-old Jared Dowell of Melrose is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. Clark has tweeted that her daughter, Riley, has been arrested and calls it “a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.” Police say the arrest took place while a monument located within Boston Common was being defaced with spray paint and anti-police phrases.

