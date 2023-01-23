Skip to Content
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Chicago apartment shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say two  people have died and three others have been critically injured in a home invasion shooting  in a Chicago apartment Monday afternoon. Chicago police and fire officials say the shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. Monday in the South Shore neighborhood. Police say multiple suspects fled from the scene and are not in custody. Deputy Police Chief Sean Loughran describes the incident as a "targeted home invasion" that "does not appear to be a random act." Loughran said. He says that besides the two persons killed, three other victims were taken "initially in critical condition" to University of Chicago Hospital.

