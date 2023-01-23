$24M worth of cocaine seized near Puerto Rico; 3 arrested

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents have seized $24 million worth of cocaine off a speedboat trying to reach Puerto Rico’s southeast coast. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday that the agents made the seizure of more than 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of cocaine near the coastal town of Humacao. Two people from the Dominican Republic and one from Colombia were arrested. It’s the second large drug seizure near the island this month. Federal agents seized more than 1,700 pounds (800 kilograms) of cocaine worth $18.4 million on Jan. 15 following a chase near Puerto Rico’s northeast coast in which two suspects were killed and four others arrested.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.