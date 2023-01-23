Democratic House whip’s daughter arraigned on assault charge

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say the daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans. Riley Dowell was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday. She had been charged with assault and battery on a police officer and vandalizing a historic monument on the Boston Common on Saturday. Not guilty pleas were entered on Dowell’s behalf and she was released on the $500 bail she paid previously. Neither Dowell nor her attorney commented on Monday. Clark is the Democratic House whip. In a tweet, she called the arrest “a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.