EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will study whether to toughen regulation of large livestock farms that pollute waterways. The agency hasn’t revised its rules dealing with the nation’s largest hog, poultry and cattle operations since 2008. Farm manure and fertilizer runoff fouls lakes and streams. It’s a leading cause of harmful algae blooms. EPA says it reconsidered its intention to leave existing rules in place after an environmental group filed a lawsuit. The agency says it will gather information on how bad the pollution is and what new methods might bring improvements.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.