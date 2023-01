PARIS (AP) — The French government is presenting a bill that foresees broad changes to the pension system that will notably push back the legal retirement age from 62 to 64. Unions aren’t happy and more than 1 million people took to the streets last week to reject the measure. More strikes and protest action are planned for Jan. 31 and probably beyond. The bill is being presented on Monday.

