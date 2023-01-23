Florida execution set for man in woman’s 1990 slaying

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is scheduled to be executed for killing a woman after escaping from prison in 1990. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for 59-year-old Donald David Dillbeck. He is schedule to die Feb. 23 by lethal injection for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. Authorities say he escaped from custody while serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Sherriff Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979. It would be Florida’s first execution since Gary Ray Bowles was put to death in June 2019 and the longest the state has gone without carrying out an execution since 1983.

