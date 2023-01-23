France is “very sexist,” watchdog body says, sounding alarm

PARIS (AP) — A French government-created watchdog to promote gender equality in France says its society remains “very sexist.” The key finding is included in a scathing annual report released Monday by the High Council for Equality between Women and Men. The watchdog also sounded the alarm about double-digit rates of sexual violence reported by women. In a survey commissioned for the report, one-third of women reported having been badgered by their partners into sexual acts that they didn’t want. Around one in seven of the survey’s women respondents said men had forced sex on them. A similar number reported having been hit and shoved by their partners.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.