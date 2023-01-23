‘Last dance’: Those slain in California shooting remembered

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The 11 people who died in Saturday’s shooting at a dance studio in California were remembered Monday by their grieving families. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has named four of the victims, all of whom were over the age of 50. One of the victims was Mymy Nhan. Her niece Fonda Quan says Nhan was a regular at the Star Ballroom for a decade and chose the dance hall as the place to start the year fresh with Lunar New Year celebrations. Nhan’s family remembers her as someone who loved fashion, dancing and her nieces and nephews.

By TERRY TANG and JAMIE STENGLE Associated Press

