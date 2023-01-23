Man gets 4 years, probation in case of baby cut from womb

CHICAGO (AP) — A man was sentenced to four years in prison Monday for obstructing justice in the April 2019 killing of a pregnant Chicago teenager whose baby was cut from her womb with a butcher knife. Court records say 44-year-old Piotr Bobak received credit for time served and will leave prison in nearly four months. He then must serve six months of probation under a plea agreement. Nineteen-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she went to Clarisa Figueroa’s home believing she was getting free baby items after the two connected in a Facebook group. The cases against Figueroa and her daughter remain pending.

