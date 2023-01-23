NY bill would stop MSG from kicking out enemy lawyers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City’s Madison Square Garden and other sports venues would be barred from refusing entry to perceived enemies of their owners under a bill introduced to the state Legislature Monday. The proposed legislation comes after an attorney who has owned New York Knicks season tickets for nearly 50 years sued Madison Square Garden Entertainment, saying he and others from his firm were barred from the company’s properties. Bill sponsors say MSG has ejected four people working at a law firm using facial-recognition technology. Assembly member Tony Simone says “It’s ridiculous that a corporate boss can use this technology to discriminate.”

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

