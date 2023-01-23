Nuggets star Porter Jr.’s brother arrested after fatal crash

DENVER (AP) — Police say University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter smelled of alcohol and and was slurring his speech when he was arrested following a fatal crash in Denver on Sunday. Porter is the brother of Denver Nuggets’ star Michael Porter. In a court document, police say Coban Porter ran a red light going about 50 mph eastbound and hit a vehicle going northbound at an intersection, killing the driver near the University of Denver. Court records don’t list an attorney as representing Porter yet. Porter was released from jail on Sunday after his brother paid a $2,000 bond.

