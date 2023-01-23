Refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pa. law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The refusal thus far of Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid for his inaugural party has exposed the gap in state law that lets governors in Pennsylvania escape the kind of transparency sometimes required elsewhere. Presidential inaugural committees are required by federal law to disclose donors who give over $200 to inaugural celebrations. States like Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey have such laws, as does Philadelphia. Many other states have no such disclosure laws, and millions of dollars can be given secretly by donors who seek favorable treatment under state regulations. Critics say that raises serious concerns about conflicts of interest.

