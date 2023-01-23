US alert as Cancun taxi drivers block road, harass Uber cars

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast after medallion taxi drivers started harassing and attacking drivers from the ride-sharing app Uber and their clients. Taxi drivers even blocked one of the main roads leading to the hotel district in the resort of Cancun Monday. That forced some tourists to walk or catch rides in police pickups to get their flights out, or check in. The State Department advised travelers that “past disputes between these services and local taxi unions have occasionally turned violent, resulting in injuries to U.S. citizens in some instances.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.