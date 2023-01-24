2 fire dep’t employees removed amid investigation into death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two Memphis Fire Department employees have been removed from duty while the agency conducts an investigation into the death of a Black man after a violent arrest that led to the firing of five police officers. The Memphis Fire Department says the employees were involved in the initial patient care of Tyre Nichols. Attorneys for Nichols’ family said Monday that the 29-year-old was beaten on Jan. 7 for three minutes and treated like “a human piñata” in a “savage” encounter. The fire department has said the employees were “relieved of duty” last week while an internal investigation is conducted.

