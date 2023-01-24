2 UK men working as volunteers killed in eastern Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — A family statement says two British volunteers who had been reported missing in eastern Ukraine have been killed. Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Christopher Parry, 28, went missing earlier this month while heading to the town of Soledar, in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, where there was heavy fighting. Parry’s family confirmed in a statement released Tuesday through Britain’s Foreign Office that both men were killed while “attempting a humanitarian evacuation from Soledar.” Ukrainian police said Jan. 9 they lost contact with Bagshaw, a resident of New Zealand, and Perry after they headed for the city.

